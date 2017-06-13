Summer Solstice Festival returns to Cranford

Cranford will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love when The Summer Solstice Festival returns this weekend.

Taking place at The Music Barn, a rural venue in the village set in two acres of farmland, music will be across three stages.

Acts playing The Main Barn include Bare Knuckle Parade, The Smarties, Echo Town, The Abrahams, The Extons, The Barratts, Frettlyst, Yoda Club, Oscar Corney and Behind The Settee.

The Stone Barn be hosting an eclectic range of electronic from hip hop and funk to breaks and funky house. There will be sets by sets by Father Funk, DJ OP1, Quirksmode and Mark Riley.

The Igloo will be playing some of the best in house music and include sets by Rich Wakley, Brett Gould, Jansons, Shombo, Nicky Lar, Brendan P and The 1905 Project.

Event organiser Mark Robinson said: "Now in the fourth year, we're really proud that funds raised go to local charities, including Cransley Hospice.

“Although still quite an intimate gathering, through word of mouth it gets bigger and bolder each year.

“People who come say that it's amazing, having a great music event right on their doorstep.

“We sold out last year and hope to do the same again."

The festival will feature real ales and craft beers with food for Northamptonshire caterers.

Music is from 2pm. Tickets cost £20 and are available from The Red Lion Pub and online atwww.musicbarnuk.com