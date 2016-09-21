Strictly Sixties show comes to Corby

Bip Wetherell brings his popular Strictly Sixties show back to The Core for the sixth year running this weekend.

This year the show features three hours of classic sixties music with performances from The Fortunes and The Tornados, all in support of a local cancer charity.

Headlining the show will be 60s icons The Fortunes performing their massive hits including You’ve Got Your Troubles, Storm In A Teacup, and Here It Comes Again.

The show will be opened with a Roy Orbison tribute with Wetherell providing vocals and keyboards for Clem Cattini’s The Tornados.

Wetherell has raised thousands of pounds for charity since being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

All proceeds from the Strictly Sixties performance will be donated to Prostaid, Northamptonshire’s prostate cancer support charity.

Strictly Sixties is on Saturday, September 24 at 8pm.

Tickets cost £21 before fees can be booked by calling 01536 470 470 or online at www.thecorecorby.com.