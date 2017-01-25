Star Wars goes metal with Galactic Empire at the Craufurd Arms

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away.... actually fairly recently - a heavy metal band was formed by some of the most infamous and feared villains in the galaxy.

A couple of music videos and singles quickly captured the attention of metal and sci-fi fans alike and now the galaxy’s foremost Star Wars cosplay band are on tour in support of their debut album.

Galactic Empire perform classic pieces from the iconic soundtrack of the Star Wars films written by John Williams. The band comprise drummer Boba Sett, bassist Bass Commander, lead guitarist Dark Vader and guitarists Shadow Ranger and Red Guard.

Vader said: “These instruments are crude but should be adequate to shred some faces as we journey across the galaxy. We have been doubling our efforts to complete our debut full-length album in time for the Emperor’s arrival.” The album is released on February 3 via Rise Records.

Galactic Empire play the Craufurd Arms Friday, February 3. Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £10.

Next weekend, legendary Misfit Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein headlines the venue. Doyle played guitar with the iconic horror punks during the early 1980s and the mid 1990s. While the band has seen numerous members since forming in the last 1970s, Doyle joined original members Glenn Danzig and Jerry Only last year for their first shows together in 33 years last year. Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £15.

