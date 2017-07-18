Silverstone classic back to celebrate summer of love

The Silverstone Classic returns from July 28 to 30 with The Bootleg Beatles, Tony Hadley and a host of other acts joining the world’s biggest classic motor racing festival.

The Bootleg Beatles are widely regarded as the world’s premier Fab Four tribute.

The band will arrive at Silverstone fresh from playing six very special Sgt Pepper performances supported by the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra and headline the Friday night with Hadley playing the Saturday night.

Admission to the live music on both nights at the Silverstone Classic is included in the ticket price.

While it was The Beatles who provided the soundtrack to the Summer of Love, the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967 was arguably its focal point.

The Fab Four were rumoured to be headlining in sunny California but they declined believing their music had become too complex to be performed live.

Instead, Paul McCartney recommended the organisers book The Who and The Jimi Hendrix Experience – and both made their breakthrough US debuts to widespread adulation.

Tributes to both acts will support The Bootleg Beatles on the Friday night at Silverstone.

Former Spandau Ballet frontman Hadley is the powerful voice on a string of chart-topping hits such as True, Gold and Through The Barricades.

Formed in 1979, Spandau Ballet were one of the super-groups from the new romantic generation in the 1980s and have sold more than 25 million records, scoring numerous multi-platinum albums and amassing no fewer than 23 hit singles around the globe.

He’ll be joined on the Saturday by The Dire Straits Experience which features members of the original band from the record-breaking Brothers In Arms era.

The weekend will include displays by more than 100 car clubs and more than 10,000 cars as well as free access to the paddocks and grandstands, interactive driving demonstrations, air displays, a vintage fun fair and shopping village.

Four-time World Super-Middleweight boxing champion Carl Froch, Take That's Howard Donald, Olympic Champion Amy Williams and former England cricket captain Mike Gatting are among the names who will be taking part in the Silverstone Classic's celebrity challenge.

Adult tickets start from £43 with a three-day weekend ticket £118. Family tickets, camping and VIP Hospitality packages are also available.

All tickets must be booked in advance..