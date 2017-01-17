Seven days of gigs mark Independent Venue Week at Craufurd Arms

The Legends of Goldie Lookin Chain, US pop punk rockers The Ataris and MK’s own grime metallers Hacktivist are among the acts which will be playing The Craufurd Arms as part of Independent Venue Week.

The venue is holding seven days of gigs to mark this year’s event which seeks to champion local, independent venues across the country.

Aaron Buchanan & The Cult Classics kick off proceedings on Monday, January 23, and is followed the next night by Ocasan who will be playing a one-off reunion for IVW.

The Ataris headline on Wednesday night. The band, fronted by Kristopher Roe, haven’t released an album since 2007 but are out on the road playing fan favourites from their albums including So Long Astoria and Blue Skies, Broken Hearts.

Atlanta Georgia’s Nashville Pussy bring their hard rock sounds to the venue on Thursday, January 26.

The band comprise of singer and guitarist Blaine Cartwright, guitarist Ruyter Suys, bassist Bonnie Buitrago and drummer Ben Thomas. With a career spanning nearly two decades, the band released their latest LP Up The Dosage in 2014.

Members of Welsh rap heroes Goldie Lookin Chain headline the venue on Friday, January 27.

After a string of self-released albums, the collective signed to Atlantic Records in 2004 and released their legendary Greatest Hits album.

The group is best known for hits including Your Missus Is A nutter, Guns Don’t Kill People, Rappers Do and Your Mother’s Got a Penis.

Their latest album Pill Communication was released last year and Rhys, Eggsy and DJ Killer Tom are on tour playing some of the groups biggest hits.

Seattle rockers Candlebox will headline on Saturday, January 17 before Hacktivist bring IVW to a close on the Sunday.

Hacktivist released their debut album Outside of The Box last year and the EP Over-Throne last month.

Tickets for all gigs are on sale now via www.thecraufurdarms.com.

Staged across 120 venues around the UK, Independent Venue Week is supported by Arts Council England and a firm fixture on the UK’s music calendar.

This year’s ambassador is Tim Burgess, frontman of The Charlatans. He said: “These venues and bands need our support and the best way you can do that is by having a night out. Lots of venues are closing – we definitely need to stick together and stop this happening.”