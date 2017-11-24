Round-up of gigs in and around Northants, November 24 to 29, 2017: Jones, Ross and Pulled Apart By Horses

Leeds four-piece alternative rockers Pulled Apart By Horses kick off their UK tour at the Craufurd Arms in Wolverton next week. Other gigs during the week include Devon folk duo Harbottle & Jonas and legendary Deacon Blue frontman Ricky Ross. Below are more details of some of the other gigs taking place across the county over the next week.

FAITH / GENESIS CONNECTED

Northampton, November 24 / 25

The hits of George Michael will be brought back to life at the Deco theatre on Friday. Doors 7.30pm, tickets from £22.50. On Saturday, Genesis Connected headline the Northampton venue playing the biggest hits of the and, Gabriel, Collins and Mike & the Mechanics. Doors 7.30pm, tickets £19.50. thedeco.co.ukcom

HARBOTTLE & JONAS

Northampton, November 24

Devon folk duo Harbottle & Jonas are making the Kontra Roots Club debut on Friday. Support is by Ady Johnson, Lotz and Kev Buxton. Kontra is at Earl’s Barton WMC. Doors 8pm, admission £3.

LAURENCE JONES

Corby, November 25

Corn Market Blues is back on Saturday with blues rock guitarist Laurence Jones. Jones’ fifth album, The Truth is due out in the UK early next year. Support at The Raven by Aiden Pryor. Tickets cost £13 in advance or £15 on the door.

SALLY BARKER

Kettering, November 25

Singer songwriter Sally Barker is headlining Kettering Arts Centre as part of her UK tour to support her new album In The Shadow Of A Small Mountain. Support is by Chris Conway and Dan Britton. Doors 7pm, tickets £9 before fees.

GRINDER RECORDS HALF DAYER

Northampton, November 25

The Grinder Records Half Dayer is at The Lab on Saturday. Acts playing include Sharkteeth Grinder, A Werewolf!, Drinsipa, Skirt, Acolytes, Wishing Wolf and Peaches. Doors 5pm, tickets £3 in advance or £5 on the door.

RICKY ROSS - SHORT STORIES

Milton Keynes, November 25

Legendary Deacon Blue frontman Ricky Ross is headlining The Stables. The Short Stories Vol 1 tour will see Ross play songs from his new album and hits from across his career. Doors 8pm, tickets £26.50.

STREET ASYLUM

Leicester, November 28

Uppingham based alterative rock quartet Street Asylum are supporting Scouting For Girls at the O2 Academy in Leicester on Tuesday. The band released their debut single Tell Me Your Name this month.

PULLED APART BY HORSES

Milton Keynes, November 29

Leeds’ Pulled Apart By Horses kick off their UK tour at the Craufurd Arms on Wednesday. The band released their fourth album The Haze in March this year. Tickets cost £11 in advance before fees, support is by Weirds.

