Round-up of gigs in and around Northants, November 16 to 24, 2017: Carroll, Reeves and Faerground Accidents

Liane Carroll is back in Northampton this week as part of a fund-raiser for next year’s Northampton Music Festival. Other gigs during the week include Motown legend Martha Reeves who is headlining The Deco and Fareground Accidents who are playing the Garibaldi Hotel. Full details of other gigs taking place across the county over the next 10 days are below.

NATHAN CARTER

Faerground Accidents

Wellingborough, November 16

Following a 2016 that saw him beat both Beyoncé and Drake to a Number One album in his native Ireland, country-pop crossover star Nathan Carter is on tour and headlines the Castle Theatre tonight. Doors 7.30pm, tickets £25.

castletheatre.co.uk



GREG ABATE

Northampton, November 16

Award winning jazz saxophonist, flutist and composer Greg Abate will be joined by Tad Newton’s Jazzfriends at The Walnut Tree in Blisworth today. Tickets cost £10 on the door. Music is from 8pm.

www.gregabate.com



MARTHA REEVES

Northampton, November 16

Motown legend Martha Reeves and the Vandellas are headlining The Deco. Reeves is known for singles including Nowhere To Run, Dancing In The Street and Heatwave. Support by Hannah White. Doors 7.30pm, tickets £26.

http://thedeco.co.uk



EASTFIELD / SPRING PARK

Northampton, November 17

Birmingham Punk rock quartet Eastfield are headlining The Lab in Northampton on Friday night. Support is by Northampton punks Spring Park who released their latest LP Blow UP Your TV last year. Doors open at the Charles Street venue at 8pm, tickets cost £5.

www.stables.org



FAERGROUND ACCIDENTS

Northampton, November 18

Sheffield 'psychotic pop' five piece Faerground Accidents are headlining The Garibaldi Hotel as part of their tour to support debut album Co-Morbid which was released this year. Support TBC. Doors 8pm.

twitter.com/faerground



JOHN FAIRHURST

Bedford, November 19

Blues rock guitarist John Fairhurst is headlining Esquires in Bedford. Fairhurst is currently working on two new albums for release next year. Doors 7.30pm, tickets cost £10 in advance.

www.johnfairhurst.com



LIANE CARROLL

Northampton, November 23

Acclaimed jazz singer and pianist Liane Carroll is headlining The Picturedrome as part of a fund-raiser for next year’s Northampton Music Festival. Carroll released her latest album The Right To Love in July this year. Tickets cost £10.

www.lianecarroll.co.uk



THE JOSH KEMP QUARTET

Wellingborough, November 23

The Josh Kemp Quartet at playing the Castle Theatre. Kemp will be joined Ros Stanley on organ, Steve Fishwick on trumpet and Tim Giles on drums. Music from 8pm, tickets from £12.

castletheatre.co.uk



DJ FORMAT AND ABDOMINAL

Milton Keynes, November 24

Hip hop duo DJ Format and Abdominal are our on the second part of their Still Hungry UK tour. They headline Beat Check in Milton Keynes on Friday. Doors 8pm, tickets £12.50.

http://beatcheck.co.uk