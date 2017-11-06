Rock acts line up for all-day charity event in Corby

Rocked Up is holding a fundraising all-dayer at The Raven in Corby on November 18.

Headliners Press To Meco will be joined by ACODA, Signals, Veins, RELICS, King Purple, VEXXES, Calling the Kidd Wednesday, Drinsipa and Skirt at Rocked Up's Big Mon Then.

London trio Press to Meco consist of Luke Caley, Adam Roffey and Lewis Williams. The band released their debut album Good Intent in 21015 and in September released their second single and title track from their forthcoming album, Here’s To The Fatigue.

In December, they head out on tour with Sikth and Devil Sold His Soul. Rocked Up’s event will be raising money for SDR treatment for 11-year-old Corby boy Cain who suffers from cerebral palsy. Doors at The Raven in Rockingham Road open at 2pm and music is until midnight. Tickets cost £10 in advance with all proceeds being donated. Advance tickets are available via wegottickets.com