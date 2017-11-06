Rising indie stars Sarpa Salpa to play Northampton date

Sarpa Salpa will be celebrating the release of their new single with a headline gig at the Roadmender on Saturday.

Following a non-stop summer of writing, rehearsing and recording as well as playing numerous live gigs and festivals across the UK, the indie four piece are set to release the track She Never Lies. It follows their debut Across The Water which was released last year.

Sarpa Salpa comprise guitarist George Neath, singer, guitarist and synth player Marcus Marooth, bassist Ethan Whitby and drummer Charlie Doe. The same day as their Roadmender gig, the band will be playing an acoustic gig at The Ents Shed in Bedford. The video to She Never Lies is available to watch now online and the track will available to download and stream via the usual platforms from Saturday. Support in Northampton is by The Scruff - whose new single Her has recently received support by BBC Radio 1 - Greasy Diablos and Garden. Tickets for the Roadmender gig cost £6 and are available in advance via Seetickets and the venue.

Sarpa Salpa be joining other bands from the county at the Kings Of Hearts Festival at The Black Prince in Northampton on November 25 and on December 22 at Esquires in Bedford. On Saturday, November 18 The Undertones return to headline the venue. The iconic punk band is back on the road following last year’s 40th anniversary tour. Tickets cost £20 in advance before booking fees. Doors 7.30pm.

www.theroadmender.com