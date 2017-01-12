Relive the magic of Johnny Cash on stage

The Johnny Cash Roadshow is bringing the hits of The Man In Black to the region this month.

The UK’s number one tribute to Cash is fronted by respected singer songwriter Clive John, with The Spirit Band.

They aim to re-create and truly capture the essence of what it was like to be at a real Johnny Cash show.

The show will also feature Amanda Stone as June Carter and two more talented ladies as the Carter Sisters. It takes the audience from the 1950s right up to 2002 and all the stops in between.

All the greatest hits are included, such as Ring of Fire and Walk the Line, as well as the Johnny and June duets Jackson and If I Were a Carpenter, and many more.

All will be accompanied by a video back drop with evocative images and shots from Johnny Cash’s life.

The show is the only tribute to be endorsed the Cash Family.

Johnny and June Carter Cash’s granddaughter Caitlin Crowell said: “As a member of this family, the Cash Family, I was in awe of how incredible the performances were.

“Clive and Jill capture my grandfather and grandmother just as they were in this world they put a mark in.

“And not just the focus of the show, being those two talents, but the rest of the crew, absolutely brilliant.

“I have never seen a stand up bass spun around that fast, just to predict the perfect punctuation for landing.

“I sincerely believe that there is an art form to ‘tributing’, but this was absolutely authentic to the point where it felt as if it wasn’t a tribute, per say, it was a rock-n-roll gig given by some sincere rock-n-rollers. I am a fan.”

Tickets cost from £21.25 before booking fees.

Doors open at 7.30pm.

Tickets are also on sale for a series of live music shows at the venue this year.

The ELO Experience play on Wednesday, April 12. Tickets cost £25 before fees.

The Illegal Eagles headline on Thursday, April 13. Tickets cost £25.40, before fees.

Finally, The Australian Pink Floyd show is at the venue on Sunday, October 8.

Tickets cost from £33.65 before fees.

For more information about all forthcoming shows at the Milton Keynes venue, visit the website www.atg

tickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre.