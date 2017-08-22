Punk spirit lives on with fresh talent at Wolverton venue

Exeter punk trio Muncie Girls bring their UK tour to the Craufurd Arms on Tuesday August 29.

The band released their acclaimed debut album From Caplan To Belsize last year with the LP receiving plaudits from the likes of Kerrang!, Noisey and Punktastic.

Formed in 2012, Muncie Girls embody the classic punk rock story in a modern context. Fuelled by discontent and anxiety, they address the issues of modern living. The result is an ambitious rebellion against social norms that touches on everything from politics to interpersonal relationships. They head to the Craufurd Arms following gigs this weekend at the Reading and Leeds festivals, gigs in Australia and at 2000 Trees and Glastonbury.

Muncie Girls headline the Wolverton venue on Tuesday, August 29. Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £7 in advance.

The following night, Ghouls headline the venue. The London-based punk rock quintet released their debut album Run in May and Wednesday’s gig is the second show of the UK tour. Ghouls have cemented themselves as mainstays on the UK and European circuit also playing leading festivals, such as 2000Trees, The Secret Garden Party and Hit The Deck. Last year they undertook a two-week tour of America and played at Brixton Academy. Ghouls headline on Wednesday, August 30. Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £5 in advance. Support is by Karl Phillips and The Rejects, Hillwood, and Tiltback.

