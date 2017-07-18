Psych-pop, grunge and daredevil acts at Craufurd Arms

Allusondrugs are out on a UK tour and return to The Craufurd Arms next week.

Formed in 2012, the quartet from West Yorkshire meld psych-pop and grunge and have been picking up fans across the country on the back of relentless touring and support slots with the likes of Marmozets, We Are The Ocean and Enter Shikari. The band released the EP Am I Weird in 2015, which was a compilation of new songs and singles. Support on July 26 is by Crosa Rosa and Silver Tongue Bandoliers. Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £5.

The Death Do Us Part Danger show heads to the venue on July 30. A cabaret show like no other, it will feature knife-throwing, sword-swallowing, fire-eating, roller-skating, escapology, burlesque, magic and lots of adult humour. Expect a fusion of traditional circus, sideshow, burlesque and magic presented with a modern rock ‘n’ roll edge. The show features husband and wife daredevil duo Charlie and Rachel Atlas from Australia and the Amazonian sideshow goddess Jacqueline Furey - known as the Human Heatwave. They will also be joined from Melbourne by world-class circus superstar, Captain Ruin, billed as Australia’s answer to Harry Houdini. Tickets for the show cost £10 in advance before fees. Doors open at 7.30pm.

Tickets are also on sale for Lionize who headline Craufurd on Friday, July 28. The Maryland based band release their latest album Nuclear Soul in August. Doors 7.30pm, tickets £10.

