Prince Charles's favourites The Three Degrees to perform in Kettering

The Three Degrees headline The Lighthouse Theatre in Kettering on August 31.

The trio are known for their soulful voices, fabulous stage shows and hits including When will I see you again, Dirty Ol’ Man and Take Good Care Of Yourself. They comprise singers Helen Scott and Valerie Holiday who have been part of the band since the 1960s and Freddie Pool who joined in 2011. A firm favourite with Prince Charles, they sang at his 30th birthday party and were guests at his wedding to Princess Diana.

Support is by former member of The Drifters, Richie Sampson.

Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £25 before fees.

Tickets are also on sale for Wannabe - The Spice Girls Show. The tribute act will be playing all of the iconic group’s biggest hits at the Kettering venue on Friday, September 8. Tickets cost £18 before fees and doors oepn at 8pm. Tickets for all forthcoming gigs are available from the venue.

lighthousetheatre.co.uk