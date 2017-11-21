Powerful American band headline Northampton venue

San Diego post-hardcore quartet Secrets are headlining The Roadmender on November 24.

The band is currently out on a UK tour ahead of the release of their fourth album which is being released on Made In The Shade Records.

Earlier this month, Secrets previewed the track Five Years from the forthcoming LP. The track follows the single Incredible.

Secrets formed in 2010 and released their debut album The Ascent two years later. Fragile Figures followed in 2013 with Everything That Got Us here following in 2015.

Secrets comprise singer and rhythm guitarist Richard Rogers, guitarist Michael Sherman, singer Wade Walters and bassist Connor Branigan. They have previously toured with the likes of The Devil Wears Prada and Asking Alexandria as well as playing on the Vans Warped Tour. Support on Friday is by Shields, Caliburn, Faces Of Eve and Wovenlung. Tickets cost £10 in advance or £13 on the door. Doors open at 7pm.

On December 1, Kettering alternative rock trio Monarchs headline the venue. The band’s latest single Darker Shade of Black was released in October and follows Eyes Lies which was released earlier this year and their debut self titled EP which was released in 2016. Monarchs comprise of singer and guitarist Sam Amos, bassist James Hayes and drummer Jamie Smith. They have supported the likes of Crows, Trampolene and The Amazons. Support is by The Barratts and Hussy. Doors 7.30pm, tickets £4 in advance or £5 OTD.