Postmodern Jukebox to bring UK tour to Derngate next year

Live favourites Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox will headline Royal & Derngate next year as part of a huge UK tour.

Starting out as the bedroom project of Jazz pianist Scott Bradlee and rapidly growing into a viral sensation, the US group’s vintage-pop mash ups have racked up more than 811 million YouTube views and brought their rotating roster of top-class session musicians into the limelight and onto sold out worldwide tours.

Imagine marrying the 21st century party vibe of Miley Cyrus or the minimalist angst of Radiohead with the crackly warmth of a vintage 78 or the plunger-muted barrelhouse howl of a forgotten Kansas City jazzman.

Bradlee’s choice of material ranges from the ‘80s hard rock of Guns N’ Roses to hits as recent as Taylor Swift’s Look What You Made Me Do.

Since first arriving on UK shores in early 2014, Postmodern Jukebox have consistently deepened their commitment to the UK by adding more shows each time they visit, bringing their unique spin on modern pop hits and retro pop stylings to new towns and cities for the first time while revisiting favourite haunts that welcome them back with eagerly open arms.

Postmodern Jukebox also made their major UK label debut album The Essentials earlier this year.

They play Royal & Derngate on Friday, March 9.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, September 8 via www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.pmjtour.com.