Post-punks Long Breech celebrate new EP with Northampton show

Long Breech are celebrating the release of their new EP Buckle with a headline gig at The Garibaldi Hotel on April 8.

The four track EP follows last year’s EP1. It includes the tracks Hindsight, Pack Mule, Buckle and 9 Quebec Yankee.

Buckle is being released through White Elephant Records and was recorded by Angus Wallace at Far Heath Studios in Guilsborough. The Northampton post-punk five piece comprise singer and guitarist Lee Pearce, guitarists Leo Edmonds and Alex Stocker, bassist Nathan Wyer and drummer Jack Deacon.

Talking about the EP, Pearce said: “It has a much more focused sound in comparison to the previous one, the focus being a more darker post-punk vibe with influences from The Birthday Party, Crows, Joy Division and The Jesus Lizard.”

Support is by Sharkteeth Grinder and Blood Vision. Music from 8pm and admission is free.