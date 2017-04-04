Search

Post-punks Long Breech celebrate new EP with Northampton show

The band comprisesinger and guitarist Lee Pearce, guitarists Leo Edmonds and Alex Stocker, bassist Nathan Wyer and drummer Jack Deacon

Long Breech are celebrating the release of their new EP Buckle with a headline gig at The Garibaldi Hotel on April 8.

The four track EP follows last year’s EP1. It includes the tracks Hindsight, Pack Mule, Buckle and 9 Quebec Yankee.

Buckle is being released through White Elephant Records and was recorded by Angus Wallace at Far Heath Studios in Guilsborough. The Northampton post-punk five piece comprise singer and guitarist Lee Pearce, guitarists Leo Edmonds and Alex Stocker, bassist Nathan Wyer and drummer Jack Deacon.

Talking about the EP, Pearce said: “It has a much more focused sound in comparison to the previous one, the focus being a more darker post-punk vibe with influences from The Birthday Party, Crows, Joy Division and The Jesus Lizard.”

Support is by Sharkteeth Grinder and Blood Vision. Music from 8pm and admission is free.