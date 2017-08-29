Post-punk noisemakers Fox Chapel play Northampton date

Fox Chapel are headlining the Roadmender on Friday.

The noisy post punk quartet have been working on material to follow the single Lie Low which was released earlier this year.

Lie Low followed 2016’s single Ice Cream. Fox Chapel are singer and guitarist Kailan Price , guitarist Calam Wright, bassist Jonny Longland and drummer Joel Daw. Support is by Blood Visions and Future Love. Tickets cost £4 in advance or £5 on the door. Doors open at 7.30pm. Following this week’s gig, the band will return to the venue in on November 3 to support LA’s Magic Wands.

On September 16, British rockers UFO headline the venue. The band release a covers album, called The Salentino Cuts this month. Tickets cost £22.50. Doors 7.30pm. The Marvelettes headline on September 22 Tickets cost £17.50, doors 8pm.

Tickets also are on sale for Scottish alternative icons The Jesus and Mary Chain will bring their Damage and Joy tour to the Roadmender in September. The band released their seventh album in March, their first LP in 19 years. One of the most influential bands of their era, The Jesus and Mary Chain released their debut album Psychocandy in 1985, going onto release more LPs during the late 80s and early 90s. Despite disbanding around the end of the 1990s, the band led by brothers Jim and William Reid reformed to play Coachella in 2007. They headline the Roadmender in Northampton on Wednesday, September 27. Tickets cost £29.50.