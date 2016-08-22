Party time at Naseby Reservoir with Pig and Applestock Festival

Expect plenty of dressing up and music from a number of bands in the local area with the return of a music festival.

The Pig and Applestock festival returns to the banks of the Naseby reservoir on the August bank holiday weekend.

It begins on Friday, August 26, with fancy dress party to celebrate its fifth anniversary, with an array of bands and attractions planned for its three days.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “There is a genuine feeling of pride and blessing amongst our team at the quality of this year’s line-up.

“It features some of our beloved regular performers, new out-of-towners, and a cohort of mountain-dwelling Swiss psych rockers – Roy and The Devil’s Motorcycle, Bebe Belge, Trash Mantra and Mystery Park.

“We hope, of course, to see the kind and beautiful crowds of people who always join us for the weekend, and we enthusiastically welcome all you other festival-loving-lunatics.

“Between the efforts of organisers, bands and you, we will surely craft ourselves a weekend of unforgettable bliss.”

Profits go to the Leicestershire MS Therapy centre, which provides facilities to support people with multiple sclerosis.

Headliners for Friday night are some of Rugby’s finest musicians including The Anteloids and Fan Tan Jack. Stupid Boots, another popular Rugby band, are playing the festival for the first time on the Sunday. There will also be various acts such as poets, DJs, musicians and children’s performers coming from across the UK including London, Lancaster, Coventry and Leicester.

Standard tickets for the weekend, including camping and parking, cost £25 in advance via their website and £30 on the gate.

Camper vans cost £5 more than standard tickets and children under 10 are admitted for free.

Day tickets will be available over the weekend on the gate.

For further information about the festival contact the organisers by emailing pigapplestock@hotmail.co.uk.

The festival is held at Naseby Reservoir, NN6 6JF, just off junction 1 of the A14.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit the website www.applestock.co.uk.