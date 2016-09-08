Oundle church hosts top concert

An inaugural concert by a professional string group takes place at St Peter’s Church in Oundle at 7.30pm on Saturday, September 10.

Meridiani Strings has been founded by Cambridge-based professional violinist Helen Medlock and will feature players from seven counties, playing music by the likes of Bach, Elgar, Vivladi, Piazzolla, Cimarosa and Puccini.

The concert will also feature Oundle cellist Anna Chalmers, who is joined for the Vivaldi Concerto by Glenis Malkin.

Tickets, priced £10 for adults and £5 for concessions and under-16s, can be bought at the door.