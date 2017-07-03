Olly Murs gears up for Northampton date

Chart topper Olly Murs will headline The County Ground in Northampton next week as part of a 20-date outdoor tour.

Last year Murs celebrated his fourth successive number one album and became the most successful solo artist ever to come from the X Factor.

He said: “I am thrilled to play at The County Ground.

“Outdoor shows are so much fun and I am looking forward to performing my biggest songs on my biggest outdoor tour.”

Since Murs shot to fame in 2009, he has recorded four multi-platinum albums, released four number one singles and sold more than 10 million records. His latest LP, 24 HRS, is the follow up to the acclaimed million selling album Never Been Better. This year, Murs has played across the country and in March at the opening night of the Teenage Cancer Trust shows.

Liz Doogan-Hobbs, CEO of LHG Live, said: “Olly is one of the best male solo artists in the UK and the perfect artist for our venues. “We expect each show to have a great party atmosphere and look forward to hearing his most popular hits.”

Joining Murs will be 2015 X Factor winner Louisa Johnson - a familiar face since she became the youngest ever winner of the competition. She has gone onto release numerous singles and collaborated with Clean Bandit. Johnson and Murs teamed up for the song Unpredictable, which was released in May.

Tickets for the show, on July 14, cost £39.50 before fees with platinum enclosure tickets available for £55 before fees. All tickets are standing.

