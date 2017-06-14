Old-school folk and modern Americana to combine at Bedford gig

Erin Rae and the Meanwhiles brings their UK tour to Bedford this weekend.

Fronted by the Tennessee born Rae, the band walk the line between old-school folk and modern Americana.

It's music that breathes, filled with pedal steel, vocal harmonies, acoustic guitar, bright bursts of melody and plenty of space.

The group recorded their full-length debut, Soon Enough, in 2015 and Rae’s new single Like The First Time is out now.

Erin Rae & The Meanwhiles headline the Ents Shed at the Gordon Arms in Bedford on Saturday, June 17. Support is by Luke Tuchscherer.

Doors open at 8pm, tickets cost £12 before fees.

For more information, visit www.wegottickets.com and www.erinraemusic.com.