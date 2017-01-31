Offbeat indie hitmakers Space return to Northampton

Indie favourites Space kick off their UK tour with a return to The Picturedrome in Northampton on February 4.

The Liverpudlians are expected to release their new album Give Me Your Future this year after funding the record on Pledge Music. The LP will be the band’s fifth official album and follows 2014’s Attack of the Mutant 50ft Kebab.

Fronted by singer and guitarist Tommy Scott, Space came to prominence in the mid-1990s following the release of their debut album Spiders and are best known for their classic hits including Female of the Species, Neighbourhood, Avenging Angels and The Ballad of Tom Jones. After disbanding following the release of their third album Suburban Rock ‘n’ Roll, the band’s remaining original members met at the funeral of drummer Andy Parle who died in 2009. This sowed the seeds of a reunion in 2011.

Doors open at 9pm. Tickets cost £12 before fees.

