Northampton date for man who helped drum and bass go global

Drum and bass pioneer LTJ Bukem is headlining the Roadmender on June 10.

Renowned as the man who took the genre from a small venue off London’s Charing Cross Road to the nation’s superclubs and onto the international stage, Bukem is regarded by many as the living embodiment of the post-acid house entrepreneurial creative spirit.

Known to his friends as Danny Williamson Bukem got his first big break in 1990 DJing at Raindance before recording the 12” Logical Progression. However, his biggest breakthrough came with 1993’s release Music. His long awaited solo album Journey Inwards was released in 2000. With numerous releases since, Bukem continues to DJ around the world. Support by Ruthless MC, Suspect, Aon, Heedless and Terrific. Doors 9pm, tickets £10 before fees.