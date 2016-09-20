Nineties Britrockers Hurricane #1 play Northampton date

Celebrated 90s indie Britpop rockers Hurricane #1 headline the Picturedrome next week.

After battling cancer, front man Alex Lowe has resurrected his old band and Hurricane #1 are back with a vengeance with a new line up.

The original line up included Lowe, ex-Ride guitarist and vocalist Andy Bell, bassist Will Pepper and drummer Gareth Farmer.

The band released their self-titled debut in 1997 and its successor Only the Strongest Will Survive in 1999 – both on Creation Records. However, they split the same year.

Hurricane #1’s anthemic sound was influenced by classic 60s rock and roll, soul and country rock, but with a contemporary edge.

Paul Oakenfold remixed their debut single and UNKLE’s James Lavelle revamped Only The Strongest Will Survive.

After the demise of the band, Lowe concentrated on his solo career – his most recent album was recorded under the name Gun Club Cemetery and released on Alan McGee’s new label 359 Music. McGee has been the driving force behind bringing Hurricane#1 back from the dead.

This time around, Lowe has been joined by Brazilian guitarist Carlo Mariani, Chris Campbell on drums and bassist Chris Mullin.

The 2015 album Find What You Love And Let It Kill You came about when Lowe was in hospital undergoing cancer treatments.

During the recording sessions Andy Bell contributed the backwards guitar sounds on Think Of The Sunshine.

The band’s latest album Melodic Rainbows is due out later this year. The record was written in three days and recorded within four.

It was produced in Scotland and Los Angeles by Danny Saber who has previously worked with the likes of David Bowie, U2, Madonna and Black Grape.

Hurricane #1 play the Northampton venue on Friday, September 30.

Support is by rising all girl garage act The Franklys.

Doors at the Northampton venue open at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £8.50 in advance before fees or £11 on the door. To book, visit http://bit.ly/2cvZXab