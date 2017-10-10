Motown hits aplenty come to Wellingborough

Multi-award winning Roy G Hemmings’ Motown and Philadelphia on Tour show heads to the Castle in Wellingborough on Saturday.

The show will span the hits of Philly acts including The Ojays, Billy Paul Mfsb, The Stylistics and The Tramps and Detroit favourites such as The 4 Tops, Supremes, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, Boys 2 Men and The Drifters

Music from 7.30pm, tickets £24.50.

Next Thursday, NC Jazz presents The Trudy Kerr Quartet which includes Andrea Vicari on piano, Geoff Gascoyne on bass and Clark Tracey on drums. Music from 8pm tickets £14.

Tickets are also on sale for The ELO Experience which brings its Back Into The Blue Tour to the venue on Friday, October 20. The show will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of the LP Out Of The Blue. Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets £22.50.

castletheatre.co.uk