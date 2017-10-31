Lulu brings her biggest ever UK tour to Derngate

The legendary Lulu headlines the Royal & Derngate on Friday as part of her biggest ever UK tour

The Grammy and Novello Award nominee will deliver a powerful show, packed with favourites from a career spanning more than 50 years.

Fans can expect to hear hits including Shout, To Sir With Love, Relight My Fire and The Man Who Sold the World, among many others, along with some new songs.

After a 10 year period of relative inactivity on the live scene, the release of Lulu’s most critically acclaimed album to-date, 2015’s self-penned Making Life Rhyme, sparked the most prolific touring period of her entire career, leading to sell-out tours in both 2015 and 2016.

She said: “I absolutely love playing live and can’t wait to be out on the road again in autumn this year.

“My life has always been all about the music, so come and join me again or for the first time and let’s have a great night of music.”

Lulu’s name is synonymous with rock and blues. It was the 60 when she first burst onto the scene aged 15 with Shout.

Since then she has topped the charts in every decade, working over the years with Jimi Hendrix, Johnny Cash and The Beatles to Elton John, David Bowie and Paul McCartney.

Also an accomplished actress, her film debut was in the cult classic To Sir With Love.

She also starred alongside Tom Courtenay in Whatever Happened to Harold Smith and in the Adrian Mole TV series. When she turned her hand to writing, her song I Don’t Wanna Fight became a world-wide number one for Tina Turner.

She also duetted with Take That on Relight My Fire and while mentoring the hopefuls on American Idol, performed a To Sir With Love – arranged by Barry Manilow – to more than 70 million.

Music from 7.30pm. Tickets cost from £36.

On November 10, the NC Jazz season continues with The Art Themen Quintet who will be playing the Underground stage of the venue.

Music from 8pm, tickets cost £13.50 before fees.

On Sunday, November 12, Northamptonshire Music And Performing Arts Trust presents Youth In Concert.

The concert will feature performances by the five senior ensembles including the County Youth Concert Band, the County Youth Choir,the County Youth Brass Band, the County Youth Big Band and the County Youth Orchestra.

Music from 6pm,tickets £10.

Tickets for Jools Holland on November 17 are sold out. Contact the venue for returns.