Let Baby D be your fantasy at New Year's Eve party in Northampton

Baby D and Alex Party will be helping to welcome in 2017 with hundreds of revellers when Boombastic 90s heads to Northants County Cricket Club on New Year’s Eve.

Club night Boombastic 90s has organised what is set to be one of the biggest parties the region at the Abington Avenue club which will be transformed for 1,300 party goers.

Baby D, famous for the mid 1990s hit Let Me Be Your Fantasy, will join Alex Party, famous for the hit Don’t Give Me Your Life, to see in 2017 with live performances.

They will join the Boombastic 90s DJs who will be playing the biggest hits of the decade, from pop guilty pleasures through to Britpop and floorfillers with dancers and other surprises. Since launching in 2014, Boombastic 90s has hosted a number of sell out events in Northampton, Bedford and beyond as well as a guest appearance at London’s KOKO nightclub with top clubnight Guilty Pleasures.

Doors will open at 9pm with the party running until 2am. Tickets cost £25 in advance via www.boom90s.co.uk/tickets. VIP packages are also available by emailing info@boom90s.co.uk