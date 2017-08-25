Kasabian to play two Midlands gigs as part of UK tour

Kasabian have announced a 12-date UK tour this winter which includes two gigs in the region.

The band, due to headline Reading and Leeds festivals this weekend, will play at the Barclaycard Arena in Birmingham on Friday, December 8 and Saturday, December 9.

Armed with a back catalogue brimming with classic singles including Fire, Club Foot and Eez-Eh and their latest album For Crying Out Loud, Kasabian have a history of headlining the world’s biggest stages and festivals.

The band comprise of singer and guitarist Serge Pizzorno, singer Tom Meighan, bassist Chris Edwards, drummer Ian Matthews and guitarist Tim Carter.

Their new single, III Ray (The King), is out next month.

Support on their UK tour will be Slaves.

Tickets go on sale at 9.30am on Thursday, August 31 via www.kasabian.co.uk/live