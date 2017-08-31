Jools Holland and Grammy Award winner José Feliciano to headline Royal & Derngate

Musical virtuoso Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra return to the Royal & Derngate this winter as part of a mammoth 33-day tour.

Jools will play the Northampton venue on Friday, November 17 and tickets are on sale now.

Joining Jools will be Grammy Award winner José Feliciano, one of the most prominent stars in Latin America and revered musicians in the world.

Having worked with the likes of John Lennon and Joni Mitchell in the past, his catalogue of international hits include his covers of The Doors’ Light My Fire and the Bee Gees’ And the Sun Will Shine, along with the much-loved Christmas classic, Feliz Navidad.

The pair will also be recording an album together with the Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, which is due to be released in October.

Holland described Feliciano as: “A man whose voice and guitar I’ve idolised all my life.

“A unique innovator whom I am immensely looking forward to working with.”

Feliciano added: “Jools Holland is an icon who’s played a major role in the life of contemporary music throughout the United Kingdom and way beyond.

“He continues to do so and for that I admire him greatly.”

Feliciano joins a long line of acclaimed recording artists that have joined Jools’ tour as special guests in the past.

These include Solomon Burke, Lulu, KT Tunstall, former Spice Girl Melanie C, Yazoo singer Alison Moyet, 60s pop icon Sandie Shaw, along with most recently from Jools’ 2016 tour, ska pioneers Pauline Black and Arthur ‘Gaps’ Hendrickson from The Selecter.

Also featuring in the shows will be fan favourites Ruby Turner, Louise Marshall and Beth Rowley on vocals, along with the supreme Rhythm & Blues Orchestra with original Squeeze member Gilson Lavis on drums.

Jools will be performing tracks spanning his entire solo career along with pieces taken from his instrumental album Piano which was released last year.

Tickets cost £45 before fees and are available via the venue and www.ticketmaster.co.uk

For more information, visit www.joolsholland.com