Jon Boden brings fiery folk to Corby

The former front man of progressive folk band Bellowhead, Jon Boden, brings his new solo tour Afterglow to The Core on Tuesday November 7.

Boden released the album Afterglow in October. The LP was the first studio release since calling an end to Bellowhead, a 12-year project that culminated in 250,000 album sales and worldwide sell-out shows including the Royal Albert Hall.

Boden returned to the stage at this year’s Cambridge Folk Festival in July, where he debuted the album. Afterglow follows Boden’s 2009 solo concept-album Songs From The Floodplain which lead him to be named as Folk Singer Of The Year at the BBC Folk Awards. He headlines The Core on Tuesday, November 7 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £21 before fees.

On Thursday November 9, Scottish songstress Eddi Reader returns to the venue, joined by special guest, Dan Whitehouse. Starting off as a busker in her native Glasgow and quickly becoming a sought after session-vocalist, Eddi famously harmonised with Annie Lennox while touring with the Eurythmics, after her time with successful punk outfit Gang Of Four. She shot to stardom with the hugely popular Fairground Attraction, with the single Perfect and album First Of A Million Kisses topping the British charts.

She has subsequently gone on to record countless solo albums. Since the release of her first career spanning compilation The Best of last year, Reader has been touring around the world. Music from 7.30pm, tickets cost £23.