John Lennon celebrated at Northampton show

There will be a celebration of musical icon John Lennon at Royal & Derngate in Northampton next week.

Following its Off-Broadway New York success and its acclaimed UK season at the The Epstein Theatre in Liverpool, Lennon: Through A Glass Onion heads to the theatre on Friday 30 September.

Inspired by the song Glass Onion, which was John Lennon’s postscript to The Beatles, the show peels away the layers of time and myth to offer insight into the musician. Part-concert and part-biography this two-hander, featuring West End star Daniel Taylor and Stewart D’Arrietta and showcases 31 hits in a kaleidoscope collage of song, word and emotion.

Featuring a catalogue of Lennon’s greatest songs including Woman and Jealous Guy, as well as his collaborations with Paul McCartney including A Day in the Life, Strawberry Fields Forever, Revolution and Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds. Tickets cost £24 before fees and doors open at 7.45pm. Visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk