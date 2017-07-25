Immense anthems meet soul and Cuban rhythms at Stables

The Stables in Wavendon is gearing up for a busy weekend of gigs with performances by The Spooky Men’s Chorale, Doña Oxford and Son Yambu.

The Spooky Men’s Chorale, who headline the venue on Thursday, are renowned for a combination of Visigothic bravado, absurdist humour and eye-moistening tenderness. For their 2017 UK tour, they will revisit their much loved back-catalogue, with forays into immense Georgian anthems and traditional and contemporary classics along with their own uniquely entertaining songs and choreography. Tickets cost £22.50. Doors 8pm.

On Friday, LA’s Doña Oxford headlines with her new show, This Is Soul! She will be joined by special guest Chris Farlow. Oxford is the goddess of soul, an awesome rhythm ’n’ blues piano player with a powerhouse voice in the spirit of Tina Turner and Aretha Franklin. This new show sees Doña and her band playing a mixture of classic Stax, Motown and Northern Soul as well as a selection of her own soul and blues material. Tickets cost £16.50. Doors 8pm.

On Saturday, Son Yambu headline. The band play authentic Cuban son, an intoxicating fusion of Spanish and African rhythms that gave rise to salsa. Son Yambu features a new generation of Cuban musicians who are all passionate about maintaining the traditions of the genre, continuing the Buena Vista legacy that put Cuban music back on the map in 1997. Tickets cost £15, doors 8pm.

