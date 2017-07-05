Imelda May to bring winter tour to Bedford

Irish superstar singer and songwriter Imelda May has will head to the region in November after announcing additional dates for her UK tour.

May will play Bedford’s Corn Exchange on Friday, November 17, with tickets going on sale this Friday at 10am.

Imelda ended her recent UK and Eire tour with three sold-out shows at Dublin’s Bord Gais Energy Theatre, which followed a triumphant sold-out gig at London Palladium.

She then headed to the US where she performed a series of prestigious headline shows – including New York’s Webster Hall – following several support dates with Elvis Costello.

Imelda’s new single, Girl I Used To Be, is out now Decca Records.

The track is taken from her top five new album Life. Love. Flesh. Blood and follows the BBC Radio 2 playlisted previous singles Call Me, Black Tears and Should’ve Been You.

The song is a memoir of Imelda’s life growing up in the Liberties area of Dublin and the lessons learned she will pass on to her daughter.

She said: “I love those old story songs where you’re taken on a journey from beginning to end.

“Songs you’re riveted with. Like when you’re in the car and you sit in the driveway, because you can’t turn the radio off, you have to listen to the end of the story. I thought, ‘I’d like to write one of them’.

“The lyrics are about my family, and my daughter, and myself and my life growing up in Dublin.

“We didn’t have much money but my parents are fabulous, creative and open-minded people.

"They gave me art and literature and encouraged me to do whatever was in my heart and I want to do that with my daughter.”

On release Life. Love. Flesh. Blood topped the UK Americana chart and number five in the official UK album chart.

May has promoted the album with performances on BBC1’s The One Show and The Graham Norton Show, and ITV’s Tonight At The London Palladium.

She also appeared on Chris Evans BBC Radio 2 show, where she performed a cover of U2’s I Still Haven’t Found What I Was Looking For, and recently joined The Guardian for a webchat.

For more information, visit https://imeldamay.co.uk