Iconic American sounds come to Northampton

The sounds of Motown and Philadelphia are heading to Royal & Derngate on June 23.

Original Drifters member Roy G Hemmings is bringing the sound of three of America’s iconic record labels, Motown, the Sound of Philadelphia and Stax Atlantic to town for an action-packed show.

It will feature hits by The Three Degrees, Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes, Stevie Wonder, Billy Paul, The Four Tops, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye and The O’Jays.

Hemmings is one of the longest serving former members of The Drifters, working alongside founder Johnny Moore for more than 10 years. He has entertained audiences around the world with his easy, relaxed style and fabulous voice.

Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £23 before fees and can be booked by calling 01604 624811.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk