Hip hop hitmakers Arrested Development line up Bedford date

Double Grammy Award winners and hip hop legends Arrested Development head to the region on August 16 for a special intimate show.

The group will headline Esquires in Bedford as part of the 25th anniversary tour for their seminal album 3 Years 5 Months and 2 Days In The Life Of.

Known across the world for their huge Grammy award winning singles Tennessee, Mr Wendal and Everyday People, Arrested Development are renowned as one of the most popular hip hop acts of all time. Formed at the end of the 1980s, their 1992 album has sold more than four million copies and was followed by Zingalamaduni in 1994. Their latest album This Was Never Home was released last year.

Support is by Zedo Bedford + Mass C. Tickets cost £20 in advance before fees via SeeTickets and the venue.