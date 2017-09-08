Hard rockers UFO bring UK tour to Roadmender

British hard rockers UFO are headlining the Roadmender in Northampton.

The band is poised to release the covers album entitled The Salentino Cuts this month, which will follow their 22nd album A Conspiracy Of Stars which was released in 2015.

The album features covers of songs by artists including Yardbirds, The Doors, ZZ Top and Bill Withers.

A Conspiracy Of Stars combined meaty riffs, distinctive hooks, diverse song-writing, intelligent lyrics and a laid-back attitude which has been associated with UFO from their beginning.

It was produced and mixed by Chris Tsangarides, who has previously worked with the likes of Judas Priest, Thin Lizzy and Gary Moore.

Joining original members, Phil Mogg and Andy Parker in UFO are classic era keyboard player and guitarist Paul Raymond, lead guitarist Vinnie Moore, who has been a permanent member since 2003, and bassist Rob De Luca who joined the fold in 2012.

De Luca contributed two of the album tracks as a songwriter, while the majority of the new material was composed by Vinnie Moore.

The album also features a song by Raymond and a collaboration between Raymond and De Luca.

A Conspiracy Of Stars were written and composed in 2014 at Chris Tsangarides’ Ecology Rooms studio.

Coincidentally, Tsangarides was working at the studio as a 14-year-old trainee when UFO recorded their debut album in 1970.

UFO’s story began in London in 1969 when vocalist Mogg, drummer Parker, guitarist Mick Bolton and bassist Pete Way formed the group.

Their global breakthrough arrived when German guitarist Michael Schenker joined the fold in 1973, having left his band Scorpions.

UFO released three consecutive rock classics with Schenker, Phenomenon in 1974, Force It in 1975 and No Heavy Pettin’ in 1976.

Following the arrival of keyboard and rhythm guitarist Raymond the band went onto release the album Lights Out and Obsession which included the singles Too Hot To Handle, Lights Out and Only You Can Rock Me.

Fifteen years of various eras and numerous line-up changes followed with Mogg, Way, Schenker, Parker and Raymond again coming together in 1993 before Schenker departed for a second time.

UFO headline the Roadmender on Saturday, September 16.

Doors open at 7.30pm and tickets cost £22.50. For more details visit www.ufo-music.info