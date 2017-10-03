Hard-edged sounds at Blitz festival in Northamptom

Birthrite will be headlining The Blitz Festival at The Charles Bradlaugh this weekend.

Originally formed in 2008 by Erazamus Voss and Johnny Zygen, the Black Gountry band play ‘hard edged Steampunk’, combining a vintage style and non-conformity spliced with energy and electric guitars. They describe their music as having ‘a hard edged sound in the 21st Century with the exuberance and imagination of the 19th'.

’Voss and Zygen were joined in 2010 by Mark Thinsliced with drummer Perkin Zephaniah completing the line up in 2014. They released the single Goodbye Happiness in 2014 and the album If It ‘Ay Bost, Dow Fix It! in 2011.

Birthrite will be joined by Attriton and Vuduvox with DJs Alex Novak and Gareth Clarke. Attrition are pioneers of dark electronica and formed in 1980 in Coventry. White noise two-piece Vuduvox formed in post-industrial Flanders. Doors 8pm, tickets £5 on the door.