Green Meadow Festival heading to Elton Hall

The Green Meadows Festival returns next month with three days of music, DJs and entertainment.

Featuring the likes of the Stereo MCs, the Sugarhill Gang and Reverend and the Makers, the three day festival takes place on the Northamptonshire and Cambridgeshire border at Elton Hall and Gardens.

There will be music across four areas – The Meadow, The Garden, The Village and The Den.

Joining headliners The Sugarhill Gang – featuring Furious Five’s Melle Mel and Scorpio – on the opening night in The Meadow will be Shaka Loves You, Gangsters, Colour Colour and Mr B the Gentleman Rhymer. The Garden will be headlined by Stanton Warriors with sets by Jimi Needles, Featurecast, Funkliners, Pimpsoul and Toy Beats.

Nigel Clark from Dodgy headlines The Village on the Friday with support by Scarlet, Mortal Tides and The Space Between.

The Following day, The Meadow will be headlined by Reverend and the Makers with support by Shanty, Echo Town, Winachi Tribe, The Hummingbirds, Golden Bantic, Tom Lumley and Katie O’Malley. Danny Rampling will headline The Garden stage with sets by GAWP, Steve Andrews, Dirty Housewives and Ozone Breakdown.

The Village stage on Saturday will feature a BBC Cambridgeshire Introducing takeover with sets by Jimbob (Carter USM), Hoshino, Morganway, History and Lore, FES, Idolising Nova, Matt Hammond and Dale Bennett and the Incidentals.

The final day will see Stereo MCs headline The Meadow with support by The Soul Rays, Bud, Innereyeful, Latino Sound, Matt Woosey, The Ragamuffins, Oscar Corney and The Candle Thieves.

The Garden will feature headliners Shades Of Rhythm, Jo G and Carl Sayers. Finally, The Village on Sunday will be feature Le Brock, 5 Hills Out, Ouse valley Singles Club and spoken word, poetry and storytelling.

More acts will play all weekend in The Den and there will also be a healing and wellbeing tent as well as activities for children. Green Meadows Festival started in 2012 with the aim of raising money Teenage Cancer Trust.

Alcohol can be brought onto the campsites, but only alcohol purchased at the bars can be drunk at the stages.

Tickets cost £85 for adults, £25 for children between 13 and 17-years-old and £10 for children between four and 12. Prices include camping and car parking. Day tickets are also available from £35.