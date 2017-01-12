Grammy-winning folk hero Tom Paxton plays MK gig

Tom Paxton bring his UK tour to the region next week.
The singer songwriter has a career spanning more than 50 years. The five decades have seen the recording of many enduring songs and thousands of live performances around
the world.
He received a Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award in 2009.
Celebrated among his peers and audiences alike, Paxton is one of the most highly regarded and best known folk singer songwriters of his generation.
Some of his classic hits include The Last Thing On My Mind, Bottle Of Wine, and Ramblin’ Boy.
Support is by Cathy & Marcy
Tom Paxton plays The Stables in Wavendon on Thursday, January 19. Doors open at 8pm.
Contact the venue for ticket availability.
www.ticketmaster.co.uk