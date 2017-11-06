Gig to celebrate new release from Northampton band

Northampton alternative four piece Deaf Trap are celebrating the release of their second EP Miscreants with a headline gig at The Black Prince in Northampton on November 18.

Deaf Trap consist of singer Thomas Wright, guitarist Matthew Wetherill, bassist Tom Wright and drummer Rob Gray. Miscreants features the tracks From The Floor, Real Nice Night and Guillotine. All were recorded, produced and mixed by Jon Martin at Stalkers Studios.

A video to From The Floor will be released in the run up to its launch on November 18. The EP follows the band’s debut EP which was released earlier this year.

Support on the night will be from East Midlands based band Prime, Kilamojo and Jack Doyle. There will be a limited number of hard copies of the EP on sale on the night. The Black Prince is in Abington Square. Doors 7pm, admission is free.