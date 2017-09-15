Get in the rhythm at Roadmender

The Marvelettes featuring Katherine Anderson headline a night of Motown at the Roadmender next week.

The Marvelettes will be at the Northampton venue on Friday September 22. They rose to fame in the 1960s with their number one single Please Mr Postman.

Follow up singles included Don’t Mess With Bill, The Hunter Gers Captured By The Game and When You’re Young and in Love.

The original line up featured Anderson, Gladys Horton, Georgeanna Tillman, Juanita Cowart and Georgia Dobbins.

In 2013, the band were induced into the Official R&B Music Hall of Fame. Joining The Marvelettes will be DJ Paddy Grady and guests.

Motown Live! Is at the Northampton venue on Friday, September 22. Doors 8pm, tickets £17.50.

The Roadmender has announced a series of new gigs including Monarchs who will headline the venue on December 1 and The Doors Alive who headline on February 10.