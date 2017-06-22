Fresh take on jazz from Irit Dekel at The Stables

Irit Dekel will be playing tracks from her latest album Hello when she headlines The Stables on Thursday night.

Originally from Haifa, Irit grew up on a diet of jazz, classical, radio pop and the rhythms of Ladino.

In 2013 she released an album of reinterpreted jazz standards, winning critical acclaim and allowing her to tour Europe for the first time.

While in London she met Jonathan Quarmby, fresh from producing the Mercury-winning Benjamin Clementine album.

The pair set to work on what became her latest LP – a collection of 12 rhythmic, bright, colourful pop-influenced songs, not quite latin, not quite jazz, but totally uplifting.

Hello is driven by accordion, Latin guitar, trumpets and Irit’s effortless vocals.

The LP sits comfortably between Astrid Gilberto, Beuna Vista Social Club and Christine and The Queens.

Irit Dekel headlines Stage 2 of the Wavendon venue on Thursday, June 22.

Doors open at 8.45pm, tickets cost £10 in advance or £12 on the door before fees.

For more details, visit www.stables.org and www.facebook.com/iritmusicofficial