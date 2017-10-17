Four days of live music at Kettering festival

Ctrl Alt Fest Delete is back in Kettering this weekend with four days of gigs across the town at the Prince Of Wales, The Three Cocks Inn and The Shire Horse.

Dozens of acts are playing the festival, originally set up in the wake of Alt-Fest in 2014.

Psychedelic space rockers Orange Clocks are headlining The Three Cocks Inn on Friday night. Support is by Mary Bendy Toy. Stoke-on-Trent sludge-veterans Charger reformed earlier this year and headline the Saturday night at Prince Of Wales. Support by Bearfist, The Final Clause of Tacitus, Hanzo, Sharkteeth Grinder and Skirt.

Gypsy ska infused punk quartet The Brandy Thieves headline The Three Cocks on the Saturday with support by The Abrahams, Ginhouse Gypsies, Miyagi Car Wash and Oddity Island while Sunday at The Prince Of Wales will be headlined by the Aiden Pryor Band.

For full details of Ctrl Alt Fest see fb.com/ctrlaltfestdelete