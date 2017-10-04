Flawes to play university gig as part of Coffee House Sessions tour

Alt-pop trio Flawes will be playing the Pavillion at the University Of Northampton next week.

The gig is part of a series of intimate ‘pop-up’ shows the band is playing across the country which are part of this year’s Coffee House Sessions tour.

The two-week tour revolves around stripped-back live sessions in popular student hangouts nationwide.

The first half of 2017 has been an exciting one for Flawes who have already played at a host of festivals including Live at Leeds, The Great Escape Festival, and BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

Their self-released debut single Don’t Wait For Me which made it to number eight on the Spotify UK Viral Chart and was playlisted on BBC Radio 1 amidst support from the likes of Clash and The Line of Best Fit.

The trio’s gift for dark, alt-electronica and huge soulful, pop choruses didn’t go unnoticed and FLAWES are now signed to Red Bull Records worldwide.

Now entering its fifth year, Coffee House Sessions is a platform for up-and-coming artists to showcase their music to dedicated audiences.

Coffee House Sessions have played a pivotal part in shining a spotlight on new and emerging artists. Previous touring acts include Izzy Bizu, Tom Walker, Ady Suleiman, The Shires and Seafret.

Flawes play the Pavilion at the University of Northampton at 2pm on Thursday, October 12.

They then head to Curiositea at the University of Warwick at 5pm.

For more information, visit www.coffeehousesessions.com