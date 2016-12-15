Fiori’s festive concert in Northampton

Fiori Musicali are again sharing the festive spirit with their ever-popular annual performance of Handel’s Messiah just before Christmas at the Guildhall in Northampton on Thursday, December 22.

For their big traditional Christmas concert they return to Northampton to celebrate the festive season in style with their popular performance of the Messiah replete with all the trumpets, drums, choir, soloists and orchestra of Fiori Musicali in full swing.

Handel’s music has been popular with English audiences ever since the early 1700s and Messiah makes a wonderful start to Christmas with its famous rousing ‘Hallelujah’ chorus.

It was said that King George II was so impressed with this chorus when he heard it that he actually stood up for it, and audiences ever since stand up for this splendid moment in the piece.

This concert, the final one of the year for the Preston Capes based group, starts at 7pm.

Tickets are selling fast – and are available online at www.fiori-musicali.com.

Ticket prices range from £20 to £35 for the top of the range seats.