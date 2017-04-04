Fiori announce bumper catalogue for birthday

There will be a bumper catalogue of music as baroque chamber group Fiori Musicali have announced their summer season.

The ensemble group are celebrating their 30th anniversary of turning professional and will be holding concerts across Northamptonshire and beyond.

Director Penelope Rapson, who has lived at Preston Capes ever since founding the group, comments “Fiori’s philosophy is that everyone should be able to hear the very best of live classical music, whoever they are, wherever they live, so it’s our mission to bring world class music to beautiful settings in and around rural Northamptonshire.”

As part of Fiori’s 30th anniversary celebrations they are playing at some of Northamptonshire’s prime historic locations. April for instance finds them opening the season in the National Trust’s Priory Church at Canons Ashby on Good Friday, with a performance of Allegri’s famous Miserere – one of those must-listen- to spine-tingling pieces that regularly features in the Classic FM Hall of Fame.

Then in May it’s the turn of Sulgrave Manor (home to George Washington’s ancestors) to welcome Fiori Musicali for a performance of music from 17th-century Venice, this time with whizz recorder players Heidi Fardell and Olwen Foulkes. Penelope added that anyone who believes the recorder is just an instrument for children should go along and discover what this modest instrument can do in the hands of professionals!

Other key historic Northamptonshire locations where Fiori Musicali will be performing this summer include both Castle Ashby and Fotheringhay – always popular settings – and venues that have been hosting Fiori annually now for 30 years!

Amongst Fiori’s more unusual venues is the isolated church at Wolfhampcote – all that is left of the eponymous mediaeval village just across the border into Warwickshire. This church has no congregation, no church furnishings and no electricity. Even the gated road leading to it is challenging! And yet year after year music lovers are drawn to this atmospheric spot to hear glorious renaissance choral music performed by the Fiori Musicali Choir.

As for the music on offer this summer, Fiori are presenting a wide choice of styles, ranging from the soaring melodic lines of Hildegard of Bingen – a mediaeval Abbess with a gift for composition – to the suave late 18 th -century music of Mozart and Salieri (which can be heard in a concert in July at Weston Favell, where popular soprano Judit Felszeghy will be joining Fiori Musicali.) In between is music celebrating Monteverdi’s and Telemann’s anniversaries this year, as well as a programme featuring the distinguished baroque violinist and director Simon Standage as special guest at Aynhoe in September.

“We are thrilled that Simon will be joining Fiori for this concert”, Penelope added. “Simon is one of the leading lights of the early music movement, having led the English Concert under Trevor Pinnock for many years. His own ensemble Collegium 90 is hugely admired as are his many recordings. To have Simon playing with us is a rare treat for all of us.”

Tickets and further information about the all the concerts can be found by visiting www.fiori-musicali.com.