Escape To Manor festival postponed until next year

Organisers of the inaugural Escape To The Manor have postponed this year’s festival, with the promise it will take place next summer.

The one-day event had been scheduled to take place in Northamptonshire next month with acts including Reverend & the Makers, MC Xander, Eddy Temple Morris set to play alongside acts from across the county.

Everyone who has bought an advance ticket will receive a refund.

In a statement, the organisers said: “We've had a good long think about this and realised the best party we can have is not this September.

“That's the bad news and we’re sorry the event isn’t going to take place this year.

“However, instead of being the last outdoor party of the year, it's going to be the first outdoor party of the year.

“Watch this space for the date, but it'll be around the end of May.

“Most of the acts on the bill will still be playing come May and there's an electronic tent line up still to be announced, as well as one or two exciting possibilities who couldn't do this September.

“In other words, this bill will only get bigger, better and more exciting.”

Details about the refund process will be available at www.facebook.com/escapetothemanor