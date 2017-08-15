Enjoy musical flavours from around the world in Northampton at Umbrella Fair this weekend

The Umbrella Fair Festival is back this weekend with dozens of acts playing across multiple stages.

Kayanites, The Keepers, Liliths Arms, The Drones Club, VHS Pirates, The Ginhouse Gypsies, The Wax Lyrical Sound, Eddy & the Remedy and Jimmy Pike & the Redstars all play the Umbrella Stage on Saturday.

The following day The Brandy Thieves, Deep Sea Mountains, Hubcap, Sandeep Raval, The Mental Straights and O’Mahon play.

There will also be music on the Alternative Stage, the Global Mela stage, the Youth stage, the Acoustic Stage, Classical Stage, the Dub Stage and the UFO Café Stage. During the weekend there will also be performances on the Spoken Word Stage and on the Street Theatre Stage.

The Umbrella Fair takes place on the Racecourse and admission on both days is free. Full details of all the bands performing during the weekend are available online.

www.umbrellafair.org.uk