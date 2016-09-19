Elton John set to return to region for stadium show

Rocket Man Elton John will return to the region next year as part of his UK tour.

The pop icon will headline Peterborough’s ABAX Stadium in June with tickets going on sale this Friday.

This year has been a vintage one for Elton. He released his 33rd studio album Wonderful Crazy Night to rapturous reviews and wowed audiences across the UK with his epic live show which culminated in a headline performance at Hyde Park in London for BBC Radio 2.

Elton will perform songs from his latest studio album as well as his biggest hits from across his career.

Alex Harris, commercial manager for Peterborough United Football club, said: “We are delighted to welcome one of the most highly acclaimed and successful solo artists of all time to the city of Peterborough.

“We are thrilled he will be the first artist to entertain fans at the ABAX Stadium

“We are looking forward to what promises to be a night to remember.”

Elton John has made 38 gold and 27 platinum or multi-platinum albums, has sold more than 250 million records worldwide and holds the record for the biggest selling single of all time.

Over the five decades since his career began in 1969, he has played nearly 4,000 concerts in more than 80 countries

Along the way, he’s won multiple Grammys and BRITs, and even an Oscar and a Tony Award.

Through his partnership with lyricist Tim Rice, Elton also wrote the music for the feature film and Broadway stage production of The Lion King.

Elton John plays the ABAX Stadium on Sunday, June 11.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, September 23, via ticketmaster.co.uk, tickets.amazon.co.uk, seetickets.com,axs.com, theticketfactory.com, gigantic.com and ticketline.co.uk.

For hospitality packages, call 01733 865665, visit eltonatabaxstadium.com or email commercial@theposh.com