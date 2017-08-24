Eighties music marathon to continue at city club following Ricoh show

Revellers attending the Stepback 80s Concert at Coventry’s Ricoh Arena in October will be able to carry on the party after the headliners have finished when a city nightclub hosts an after show party until the early hours.

Some of the decade’s musical icons including Tony Hadley, Jason Donovan, Go West and Kim Wilde are playing the venue on Saturday, October 14.

The concert is expected to attract more than 8,000 people and after finishing at around 11pm, Daddy Cools in Spon Street will be continuing the party.

The Stepback 80s after party is being arranged between Dan Nelmes, director at Showtime Promotions and promoter of the Stepback 80s Concert and bosses at Daddy Cools.

Mr Nelmes said: “We’re expecting so many people to leave the Stepback 80s concert on a high from having seen so many standout acts in such a short space of time.

“To keep the feel-good vibe going, we wanted to give them somewhere they could carry on the party afterwards and Daddy Cools provides the perfect setting to continue with the 80s theme against a back drop of disco lights, strobes and graffiti walls.

“We are also in discussions about bringing some of the artists from the concert over to Daddy Cools to mingle with revellers, so watch this space.”

Since Daddy Cools opened in October 2016, it has welcomed more than 100,000 people through its doors, with a party room upstairs and a club room downstairs.

Fans looking to attend the StepBack 80s after party will need to present their concert ticket at the club upon arrival.

A limited number of booths are also available on the night, visit www.facebook.com/DaddCoolsCoventry for more information.

Tickets for the StepBack 80s concert cost £50 plus a booking fee, and are available viawww.stepbackconcert.co.uk